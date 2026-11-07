Torino and Lecce Draw 1-1 After 15-Minute Delay

Torino and Lecce drew 1-1 in a match from the 11th round of Serie A. The game at “Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino” began around 15 minutes late after it was discovered before kick-off that the goal line at one end was crooked. It had to be repainted.

Lega Serie A summed up the match with the words: “Torino and Lecce played out a draw.”

The first half passed without goals and produced just one shot. After the break, however, both teams found the net, with decisive deflections involved in each goal.

Torino took the lead in the 60th minute. Giovanni Simeone struck on the volley, and the ball took a deflection off Kialonda Gaspar’s leg before going into the Lecce goal.

The visitors equalised in the 73rd minute. Konan N'Dri’s shot also changed direction after a deflection, this time off the body of Daniel Bragança, making it 1-1.

The draw left Torino 11th in the standings with 14 points. It was the hosts’ third consecutive match without a win. Lecce are 14th with 10 points and ended a run of three straight defeats.

Source: sportal.bg