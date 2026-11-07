Bayern win in Mainz, Kane provides two assists

Bayern Munich won 2–1 away to Mainz 05 in the ninth round of the Bundesliga. Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Lennart Karl doubled the lead in the 57th, and both goals were set up by Harry Kane. Phillip Tietz pulled one back for the hosts in the 90+2nd minute, but Mainz could not find an equaliser.

Bayern retained top spot in the standings, which they share with Borussia Dortmund. Both teams are unbeaten, with the Munich side holding the advantage on goal difference. Mainz remained 10th with 10 points and have now lost three consecutive matches.

Kane set up both goals

Kimmich gave Bayern the lead in the 13th minute with a shot from the edge of the penalty area after a pass from Kane. At the start of the second half, the English striker was once again at the heart of the attack. His shot was blocked, but the ball fell to Karl, who sent it into the net in the 57th minute to make it 0–2.

“Harry Kane has set up eight goals in this Bundesliga season – more than any other footballer after the first nine rounds,” noted OptaFranz.

Tietz headed home in added time to complete the scoring after meeting a cross. Earlier, a goal by Jae-Sung Lee in the 40th minute was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Record for Neuer, but also an injury

Manuel Neuer started the match at 40 years and 225 days old, becoming the oldest Bayern player to feature in Germany’s top flight. However, the veteran did not finish the first half due to an injury and was replaced by Jonas Urbig. No further details about his condition have been announced at this stage.

The victory was Bayern’s second consecutive away win this week following their 2–0 victory over Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. The Munich side also extended their run to 31 consecutive Bundesliga away matches without defeat.

Next match against Cologne

After the international break, Bayern will host Cologne on 20 November in a match from the 10th round of the Bundesliga. Mainz will look to end their negative run away to Augsburg.

Source: sportal.bg