Barcelona and Real Madrid are preparing to fight for Haaland under one important condition

Barcelona and Real Madrid could enter a direct battle for the signature of Erling Haaland if Manchester City is forced to part with its big stars due to the financial scandal surrounding the club. According to the Spanish publication “Fichajes” the two giants are ready to make serious efforts to attract the Norwegian striker if his future at “Etihad“ turns out to be uncertain.

In recent weeks, Manchester City has once again come into the focus of the football community due to accusations of serious violations of the Premier League's financial rules. The investigation covers nine seasons, and among the possible sanctions are discussed large fines, points deductions and even deprivation of won titles. However, it is not yet clear what punishment could follow and whether it will force the club to change its squad.

In such a development, Haaland would be one of the most desirable transfer targets on the market. Barcelona and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation and, according to “Fichajes”, are ready to compete for his signature. The two Spanish rivals have different projects, but attracting a striker of the Norwegian's caliber would be a serious bid for the future.