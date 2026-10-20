Injury stopped Ivan Ivanov at the start of the "Challenger" tournament in Florence

Bulgarian tennis talent Ivan Ivanov ended his participation in the first round of the "Challenger" tournament on clay in Florence, Italy. The 17-year-old player was forced to withdraw from his match against Spaniard Izan Almazan Vaiente due to a physical problem.

The Iberian won the first set 6:3, and in the second part managed to lead 3:0. It was then that the Bulgarian could not continue the match and left the court due to an injury, putting a premature end to his participation in the competition.

Initially, Ivanov's opponent in the opening round was supposed to be Italian Enrico Dalla Valle. However, the home team's representative also withdrew due to injury, which led to a change in the schedule and pitted the Bulgarian talent against Almazan Vayente.

Meanwhile, the other Bulgarian representative in the tournament — Yanaki Milev, is about to start his participation in the main draw. Later today, he will face Italian Lorenzo Giustino in an attempt to continue the Bulgarian presence in the competition.