Levski Director Denies Information That I Am Leaving the Club

Levski Marketing Director Viktor Viktorov issued a statement in which he revealed that he is retaining his position. As is known, an Italian with experience in one of the hits in Serie A - Como, is applying for his position.

Here is what Viktor Viktorov wrote:

"In connection with the publications and speculations that have appeared in some of the media in recent days, I consider it necessary to personally clarify and inform the Levski community about my professional future at PFC “Levski“

I categorically state that the information spread, according to which I am no longer part of the club, is not true. I retain my position as Marketing Director of PFC “Levski“, emphasizing that the possibility of changing my position has never been discussed.

I want to assure the entire Levski community that together with my team we continue to work with the same dedication, energy and ambition for the development of the club in the field of marketing, club identity and communication with supporters.

We are actively working on a number of new and exciting projects, some of which will be presented very soon. I believe that they will be another important step in the development of PFC “Levski“ and will bring positive emotions to our supporters.

Only Levski!".