Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance after a convincing 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the third round of the Champions League main phase. The Portuguese specialist praised his players for the change in pace after the break, but regretted the goal conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

„I'm happy with what I saw. In the first half we played at a lower pace, but after we changed the speed, everything on the pitch changed. The only thing I didn't like was the goal conceded. "Courtois didn't deserve to concede a goal after all those magnificent saves," the coach commented.

Mourinho also drew attention to the strengths of the German opponent, emphasizing the danger that Leipzig created on the right flank. Despite this, Real managed to impose their will and add three more points to their assets in the tournament.

After their third success in the competition, Madrid have nine points and are in a good position to move forward. However, according to Mourinho, the team still has work to do if they want to secure direct qualification for the round of 16.

„The opponent played strongly, and their right flank acted extremely sharply. "We currently have nine points and are very close to advancing, but there is still a way to go to reach the 15-point mark, which guarantees a direct place in the round of 16," he said.

The Portuguese also warned about the upcoming visit to Athens, which will be followed just two days later by an away game in Valencia. The busy schedule places serious demands on the squad, but the coach is aware that there is no possibility of changing the calendar.

Mourinho also explained his decision to put Diomande in the game, specifying that his choice was dictated entirely by the needs of the specific match, and not by the thought of the upcoming El Clasico.

“My goal was to bring a change on the right flank, and at the end of the match he brought the necessary freshness and speed“, revealed the coach.

Vinicius Junior also received special praise. The Brazilian has impressed the coach not only with his actions in attack, but also with his work in defense. Mourinho noted that the player was close to scoring an exceptionally beautiful goal.

When asked if Vinicius was disappointed with anything in the match, the specialist replied that only the player himself could give an accurate answer. However, he stressed that he was personally pleased with the Brazilian's performance.

The convincing victory over RB Leipzig strengthened Real Madrid's good position in the Champions League, but the team faces new serious tests both on the European stage and in the Spanish championship.