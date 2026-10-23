Mourinho is preparing a big surprise for El Clasico! Valverde could be retrained

Jose Mourinho is considering a tactical surprise for the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona. According to the Spanish publication MARCA, the coach is considering the possibility of using Federico Valverde at right-back, although he has Trent Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries as alternatives.

The planned scheme foresees Arda Guler to operate on the right flank of the attack, and Ian Diomande to occupy the opposite side. In the middle of the field, Aurelien Chuameni and Eduardo Camavinga are expected to partner, while Jude Bellingham will have a more offensive role in front of them.

Moving Valverde to the defense would give Mourinho additional options when building attacks. The Uruguayan is distinguished by his speed, physical endurance and ability to actively participate in forward positions, which could prove to be an important asset in the clash with the Catalans.

The final decision on the starting lineup has not yet been announced and is expected to become clear immediately before the match.

El Clasico at the “Spotify Camp Nou“ stadium is scheduled for this Saturday at 22:00 Bulgarian time.