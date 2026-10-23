Stanka Zlateva attacks Belcho Goranov and Grisha Ganchev

Serious tension in Bulgarian wrestling after Stanka Zlateva came out with a harsh position regarding the formation of the national team for the World Championship in Astana.

Zlateva, listed as the chairwoman of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation according to the recorded circumstances, accused the dismissed secretary general Belcho Goranov of unlawful actions related to the composition of the national team.

The reason for her reaction is the exclusion of Hayk Mnatsakanyan and head coach Andrey Dimitrov from the squad for the world championship. The case caused new tension around the management of Bulgarian wrestling and decisions related to national competitors.

In her position, Zlateva also criticized Grisha Ganchev. The reason is his assurances that there will be no revanchism in the Bulgarian struggle.

Here is Stanka Zlateva's statement without editorial intervention:

"Revanchism in the Bulgarian struggle began despite oaths that there would be no such thing. Hayk Mnatsakanyan and Andrey Dimitrov are subjected to humiliation!

The Registered Board of Directors (Board) of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation (BF Borba) and its Chairperson Stanka Zlateva express categorical indignation at the actions of the dismissed Secretary General Belcho Goranov, related to the presentation to the World Wrestling Federation (UWW) of the Bulgarian national wrestling team for the World Championship in Astana, from which national player Hayk Mnatsakanyan and head coach Andrey Dimitrov were excluded.

Despite public assurances, including from the "patron" Grisha Ganchev, that there will be no revanchism, their actions speak to the exact opposite. The revenge has already begun, and its price is being paid by a proven champion and coach and by a club that has worked for Bulgaria's successes for years.

Hayek Mnatsakanyan is among the established national competitors of Bulgaria and one of the most recognizable names of the Vratsa club "Botev-93". Instead of being supported in his participation in the largest wrestling forum, he is faced with the humiliating prospect of attending the World Championship as a spectator, not as a competitor representing Bulgaria.

The same humiliation has also been subjected to the head coach Andrey Dimitrov - a two-time world and European champion, a man with proven authority and contribution to Bulgarian wrestling. His removal without a legitimate decision of the Board calls into question not only the attitude towards a prominent specialist, but also the principles on which decisions are made for the national teams.

The issue of the powers with which these illegal actions were carried out is extremely important. The decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting to elect a new Chairman and a new Board of Directors have not yet been entered in the Commercial Register. Until the completion of the registration procedure and in accordance with the applicable provisions of Bulgarian legislation, the already registered circumstances continue to have legal significance. That is why actions on behalf of the federation must be carried out by persons who have duly established representative authority for this.

Stanka Zlateva and the registered Board of Directors insist on clarifying on what legal basis Belcho Goranov, after his dismissal from the position of Secretary General, presented the composition of the national team to UWW and whether he had explicitly granted powers to do so. And by whom. Any action on behalf of the federation without the necessary representative authority gives rise to serious legal consequences and cannot be justified by claims for new management or "unification".

UWW will be promptly informed of the current legal status of BF Borba and will receive official information from the duly registered representative of BF Borba. We insist that it be clarified why Hayk Mnatsakanyan and Andrey Dimitrov were excluded from the team and that the necessary actions be taken to protect their rights and sporting interests.

We do not accept decisions that put at risk the participation of proven Bulgarian coaches and athletes at a world championship, without clear and transparent reasons. We do not accept attempts to transfer personal and managerial conflicts onto athletes and coaches who have dedicated their lives to wrestling.

When oaths are taken that there will be no revanchism, society has the right to expect these promises to be kept. When instead a national and proven champion finds themselves outside the world championship, explanations are mandatory.

Bulgarian wrestling does not need to settle scores. It needs legality, transparency and respect for the work of competitors and coaches. We will not accept the future of this sport being made dependent on personal ambitions and a struggle for influence.

Stanka Zlateva

Chairman of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation, according to the registered circumstances

On behalf of the registered Management Board of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation"