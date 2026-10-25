Denver beats New Orleans in overtime in NBA

Denver beat New Orleans 141-135 in overtime in a regular season NBA game. The game featured 276 points.

In other games, Charlotte beat Miami 115-110, while Cleveland beat Brooklyn 125-121. Philadelphia beat Milwaukee 127-116, while Washington beat Chicago 124-120.

San Antonio won its visit to Dallas 122-106. Houston defeated Atlanta 121-114, while Phoenix defeated Golden State 131-122.

Division Leaders

Philadelphia leads the Atlantic Division with three wins and no losses. Toronto is next with a 2-0 record and Boston is 1-1.

Detroit leads the Central Division with two wins and no losses. Indiana and Cleveland have one win and one loss each.

Atlanta, Charlotte and Washington share first place in the Southeast Division with two wins and one loss each.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers lead the Pacific Division with a 2-0 record. Houston leads the Southwest Division with three wins and no losses, ahead of Memphis with a 2-0 record and San Antonio with a 1-2 record.

Minnesota, Portland and Oklahoma City lead the Northwest Division, with all three teams having two wins and no losses.