Bayern with an important victory despite personnel problems

Bayern (Munich) defeated Freiburg 3-1 as a guest in the seventh round of the Bundesliga and interrupted a difficult week with an important victory. Dayot Upamecano opened the scoring in the 16th minute, Serge Gnabry doubled in the 42nd, Tom Bischoff scored an own goal in the 82nd, and Michael Oliseh shaped the final score in the fifth minute of added time.

Bayern reached the first goal after a quick attack, in which Oliseh brought Upamecano behind the home defense. The French defender was left alone against Mio Backhaus and did not miss. In the 42nd minute, Nathaniel Brown passed from the left to Gnabry, who shot through the goalkeeper's legs for 0:2.

The goal was special for the German international, as it became his 100th in the Bundesliga. Backhaus saved several dangerous shots after the break, including attempts by Ismael Saibari and Nathaniel Brown, and Harry Kane also failed to score.

Freiburg returned to the match in the 82nd minute. When crossing from the left, Bischoff tried to clear the ball, but sent it into his own goal. The hosts pressed at the end, and Jordi Makengo, Igor Matanovic and Matthias Ginter had opportunities to equalize. However, Urbig intervened decisively.

In the last seconds, Backhaus came out unread, and Oliseh took advantage and directed the ball into the empty net for 3:1. The match began with a brief interruption due to smoke and flares lit by Freiburg fans.

Bayern played without several key players

Aaron Danks led the Bavarians in place of Vincent Kompany, who is in hospital after collapsing at the club's training ground on Friday. Bayern were without the injured Luis Diaz, Kim Min-Jae, Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer and Aleksandar Pavlović. Joshua Kimmich also missed a second consecutive match due to the death of his father.

Jonas Urbig replaced Neuer in goal, while Konrad Laimer started in midfield. The victory continued Bayern's streak against Freiburg, which has been without a win against the Bavarian team for 20 consecutive Bundesliga matches.

Sources: sportal.bg, bta.bg