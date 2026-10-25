Real Sociedad beat Levante

Real Sociedad defeated Levante 2-1 in a match from the 10th round of the Spanish football championship. All the goals fell in the first half, and the hosts managed to maintain their lead after the break.

The Basque team started aggressively and took the lead in the 6th minute. Icelandic striker Ori Oscarsson scored for 1-0.

Levante equalized in the 22nd minute through Nacho Perez. However, the joy of the guests from Valencia was short-lived. Five minutes later, Benat Turientes put Real Sociedad ahead again, making it 2:1.

Real Sociedad climbs to fifth place

In the second half, the hosts held on to their minimal lead and earned the three points. The success temporarily lifted Real Sociedad to fifth place with 15 points.

Levante remains in 16th place with 9 points after the tenth round.

In the remaining matches of the round, Celta Vigo and Betis finished 0:0, while Athletic Bilbao defeated Getafe 4:0. Later, the derby between Barcelona and Real Madrid is coming up.

Sources: bta.bg, cadenaser.com