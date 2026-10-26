Bulgaria U15 kicks off with two wins at FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival

The Bulgarian U-15 national team kicked off their participation in the FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival 2026 in Baku with two wins. Led by Petar Karachorov, the team defeated Scotland 3:2, and then defeated Lesotho 5:1. The two successes put the “lions” at the top of Group I with six points and a goal difference of 8:3.



Ivan Dedev finished the day with four goals, including a hat-trick against Lesotho. Ivan Bichovski scored two goals against Scotland, while Georgi Slavchov and Yoan Yordanov also scored in the second match.

Bulgaria opened their participation with a strong start against Scotland. In the second minute, Bichovski gave the national team a lead, and in the sixth, Dedev doubled the lead. The Scots reduced the deficit through Rory Phillips in the 13th minute and the break came at 2:1 for the Bulgarian team.

In the 33rd minute, Bichovski scored his second goal of the match and restored the two-goal lead. Henry Veraed reduced the deficit to 2:3 in the 37th, but Bulgaria kept its lead until the end and won its first three points.

The second match began with a goal by Georgi Slavchov in the seventh minute. Lesotho responded quickly and equalized through Matsoara Feko in the tenth, but in the 16th, Ivan Dedev again brought Bulgaria ahead. Thus, the national team ended the first half of this match with a 2:1 lead.

After the break, the Bulgarian team added three more goals. Yoan Yordanov increased the lead to 3:1 in the 32nd minute, and Dedev scored in the 36th and 40th minutes to complete his hat-trick and the final 5:1. In the 38th minute, Kananello Marabe from Lesotho received a yellow card.

For the second match, Petar Karachorov made five changes to the starting eight. Vilislav Tsonev started in goal, and Dimitar Tsukov, Teodor Matev, Daniel Rangelov and Yoan Yordanov also received starting places. Of those who started against Scotland, Galin Dimitrov, captain Boris Stefanov and Georgi Slavchov remained in the starting lineup.

On October 26, Bulgaria will play its remaining two matches from the first phase. The national team will meet Gabon at 10:45, and then face Latvia at 17:30. All times are Bulgarian time.

The Bulgarian team is composed of players born in 2011. The matches in the tournament are held in an eight-on-eight format, in two halves of 20 minutes.

Bulgaria vs. Scotland: 1. Luka Marquez (B), 2. Rumen Daskalov, 3. Galin Dimitrov, 5. Boris Stefanov (C), 6. Nik Georgiev, 8. Ivan Dedev, 4. Georgi Slavchov, 11. Ivan Bichovski.

Reserves: 12. Vilislav Tsonev (B), 13. Dimitar Tsukov, 7. Teodor Matev, 10. Daniel Rangelov, 14. Emilian Nikolov, 9. Yoan Yordanov.

Bulgaria vs. Lesotho: 12. Vilislav Tsonev (C), 3. Galin Dimitrov, 5. Boris Stefanov (C), 13. Dimitar Tsukov, 7. Teodor Matev, 10. Daniel Rangelov, 4. Georgi Slavchov, 9. Yoan Yordanov.

Reserves: 1. Luka Marquez (C), 2. Rumen Daskalov, 6. Nik Georgiev, 8. Ivan Dedev, 14. Emilian Nikolov, 11. Ivan Bichovski.