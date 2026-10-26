Yannick Sinner announced when he will return to the court after the injury

The world number 1 in tennis Yannick Sinner has confirmed that he will participate in the exhibition tournament “Six Kings Slam“. The Italian announced the news on social networks, ending speculation about the date of his return to play.

The competition brings together six of the leading tennis players in the world and is distinguished by an extremely large prize pool. The tournament was originally planned for October, but due to the complicated situation in Saudi Arabia, the organizers postponed it to the end of December. The event will thus become the first major appearance of the participants before the start of the 2027 season.

The postponement proves to be favorable for Sinner, who has not played since mid-July, when he won the title at “Wimbledon“. After the triumph, the Italian suffered a knee problem that forced him to suspend his participation in the second half of the season.

The injury caused the world No. 1 to miss the US Open, and he will not participate in the ATP Finals in Turin in November. The expectations are that the demonstration tournament in late December will give him the opportunity to appear on the court again after a long recovery.

Meanwhile, Sinner faces the danger of losing his leading position in the world rankings this week. German Alexander Zverev has a chance to overtake him, while the Italian continues to recover and plans his return for the end of the year.