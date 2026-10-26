Jermaine Pennant needs over 50 stitches after brutal dog attack

Former Premier League winger Jermaine Pennant has suffered a dramatic incident in North London after being attacked by a dog while walking his pet. The 43-year-old pundit has suffered serious injuries that required over 50 stitches, with only the intervention of his dog preventing a fatal outcome.

The incident occurred while Pennant was walking his American Akita, King. At that moment, a German shepherd approached them, both animals being off leash. The former Arsenal and Liverpool player stepped in to protect his pet, but later became the target of the aggressive animal.

The attacker knocked him to the ground and bit his right leg for at least five seconds, causing four deep wounds. At the decisive moment, King jumped to his owner's defense, engaging in a fight with the other dog, then remaining inseparable from him until help arrived.

After the attack, the former player's girlfriend, Mimi Montgomery, quickly arranged for him to be transported to the emergency room. Pennant spent Friday night under medical supervision, with medics considering the need for plastic surgery on one of the larger wounds. Despite the severity of his injuries, he decided not to file a police report, commenting on the incident with the words: “It's one of those things. I'm fine, the dog's fine. It's okay.“

The case once again draws attention to the worrying statistics in the United Kingdom, where police data shows a significant increase in dog attack incidents - from 16,040 recorded cases in 2020 to 29,400 last year, an increase of 83 percent. Jermaine Pennant is currently recovering at home under the care of his faithful rescuer King.