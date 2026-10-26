Marcus Gizdol: Recovery after Denmark was the key for CSKA

The recovery after the away game against Nordsjaelland in Denmark was the key to CSKA's 2:0 victory over Ludogorets. This was stated by the coach of the “Reds“ Marcus Gizdol after the match.

“The key was our good recovery after the match in Denmark. We got home at 5-6 am on Friday. We recovered“, said the German coach. He praised the work of the medical staff and physiotherapists, who helped the players to come out on the pitch with full energy.

Gizdol described the match as difficult because of the individual class of Ludogorets. According to him, CSKA fulfilled the main tasks set before the match, thanks to high discipline and good press.

The coach also commented on the first goal of the match. It came after a cross from Godoy and a goal from Martino, who Gizdol described as deserving of his goal.

“My team showed high discipline, good press and everything we wanted from them before the match“, said Gizdol.

The coach said that he does not look too far ahead and prefers to work day by day. According to him, the players follow the plan and carry out the instructions, but the squad still has elements that need to be improved.