Cherno More woke up with an important success! The "Sailors" beat Septemvri and left the bottom

Cherno More achieved an extremely valuable 2:0 victory over Septemvri (Sofia) in a match from the 12th round of the efbet League. The Varna team decided a large part of the dispute in the first half, when Georgi Lazarov and Vasil Panayotov scored within 11 minutes. The match at the “Ticha“ stadium started with a five-minute delay due to a power outage, and in the end both teams were left with one player sent off.

The success is of great importance for the “Sailors“, who before the match occupied the last place in the standings and needed points to improve their position. Septemvri was also at the bottom of the table, which turned the clash into a direct battle between two teams looking for a way out of the difficult situation.

The hosts started more confidently and opened the score in the 15th minute. Georgi Lazarov received an excellent pass in depth, outran his keeper and found himself face to face with goalkeeper Vladimir Ivanov. The guard of the capital did not intervene convincingly when the attacker hit and the ball went behind his back for 1:0.

Black Sea continued to create dangers. In the 19th minute, Lazarov was in a good position again, but this time he shot wide. Four minutes later, Vasil Panayotov brought Miguel Barandas into an excellent situation, but the Portuguese failed to find the goal.

September also had its chance to restore parity. In the 25th minute, Pedro Ferreira made a dangerous shot, but the ball hit the post and Varna kept their lead.

Just a minute later, Cherno more struck its second shot. Ventsi Kerchev broke through on the left flank, the ball reached Miguel Barandas, who quickly found Vasil Panayotov. The captain of the “seamen“ finished the attack with one touch and made it 2:0.

After the break, the hosts controlled the development of the match, but the match was interrupted in the 53rd minute due to torches thrown from the stands. The firefighters had to intervene, and the game was resumed after about four minutes.

In the 78th minute, Cherno more missed an opportunity to make their victory even more convincing. Idris Bunaas entered the penalty area, but shot straight at goalkeeper Vladimir Ivanov.

September tried to bring the intrigue back and in the 81st minute, Fontaine made a powerful shot, in which the ball bounced off the top bar. This was one of the best opportunities for the guests to reduce their deficit.

In added time, the tension escalated and the main referee Georgi Stoyanov showed two red cards - one for each team. Galin Ivanov was sent off directly for attempting to hit Bunaas without the ball, while the Cherno More player also left the field after holding his opponent, despite already having a yellow card.

Thus, Cherno More reached the important three points after a strong first half and two accurate shots, which proved to be enough for the final success. For Septemvri, the defeat is another blow in the battle to climb from the bottom of the standings.