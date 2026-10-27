Elena Bineva with a heartbreaking message to her father Slavi Binev: "You were a fighter, we will miss you forever"

Slavi Binev's daughter – Elena, said goodbye to her father with an emotional message on social networks. The former rhythmic gymnast, who is a world and European champion with the Bulgarian ensemble, shared her personal feelings after the heavy loss of her parent, who was killed on October 24.

In her Instagram post, Elena talks about the pain of the sudden separation and the memories she will keep of her father. She describes him as a strong and fighting man who always put his family first and rejoiced in every achievement of his loved ones.

“It is devastating that he left us so early. He was a fighter, but this time he didn't even get a chance to fight“, Bineva wrote. She also shared her disappointment with the fact that her father trusted people who had been close to their family for years, without expecting such a turn of events.

In her emotional words, Elena admits that Slavi Binev was not perfect, but for her he was always, above all, a father who wanted his children to develop and give their best. According to her, he was proud of their every achievement, regardless of its scale, because for him the successes of the family were of great importance.

Especially painful for her is the thought that the loss comes at a time when her loved ones were more distant from each other than ever. Elena shares her belief that her father's desire was always to build a close-knit and stable family that would stay together despite all difficulties.

Behind the image of the strong and resilient man, she continues, there was also an extremely gentle father, full of love for his loved ones.

“He was strong and resilient, but deep down he was a big teddy bear, filled with so much love“, shares Elena.

Binev's daughter admits that the family is having a hard time accepting the reality of what happened, but expresses hope that with time the pain will become more bearable. She imagines the future moment when loved ones will once again be gathered around a table and celebrate their favorite family holidays - just as her father always loved.

Elena also makes a promise to him - that the family will remain united and become an even stronger community, as he always wanted it to be.

“We will miss you forever. It is impossible to accept that you are gone, but sooner or later we have to learn to live with it. I love you always and forever, your little bear“, Bineva concludes her touching message.

Her words reveal the personal side of a heavy family loss and pay tribute to a father whose wish was for his loved ones to remain united and move forward together.