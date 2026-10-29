Former France coach Didier Deschamps is among the names being discussed by Juventus management as a possible new coach of the team. This is happening against the backdrop of speculation surrounding the future of current coach Luciano Spalletti.

According to the Italian publication “La Stampa“ the French specialist is one of the options for the coaching position at the Turin giants. So far, there is no official confirmation of an imminent separation from Spalletti or of negotiations with his potential replacement.

However, Deschamps is not the only name being linked to Juventus. Among the candidates linked are also Antonio Conte and Stefano Pioli, who could also be in the club's plans in the event of a possible change of the coaching position.

The uncertainty surrounding Spalletti's future is increasing the fans' expectations for the management position. Fans hope to soon receive more information about both the fate of the current coach and his possible successor.

The reason for the speculation is Juventus' unsatisfactory results this season. The last blow for the Turin team came in Serie A, where the team suffered a 0-2 defeat by Genoa.

It remains to be seen whether the management of the “bianconeri“ will undertake a coaching shake-up and whether Didier Deschamps will become a real option for the vacant position if Spalletti is parted ways.