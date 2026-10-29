Daniil Medvedev qualified for the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna after a difficult victory over Briton Cameron Norrie with 4:6, 6:3, 7:6 (7:1). The Russian saved a match point in the deciding set before winning the tiebreak and closing the match.

The match was also marked by an unusual reaction from Medvedev. In the third part, he hit the court several times with his fist or palm, including after a lost serve. In a conversation with the chair umpire, the tennis player joked that he would not be fined by the ATP for this action.

„If I get injured, at least they will not fine me. "So the ATP likes it when people get injured," Medvedev said.

The quote was reported by the website rbc.ru, which noted that the Russian was unhappy with the court conditions. A day earlier, Medvedev described the surface in Vienna as slow and compared it to clay. "On this court you can make a good serve, then another good shot, and the game is still going on," the tennis player told TASS at the time.