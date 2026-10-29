Kimi Antonelli misses media engagements due to virus

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli missed mandatory media engagements ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix due to a viral illness. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has released him from the program as a precautionary measure so that the Italian can rest before the start of the race weekend.

“Kimi is not feeling well today as he recovers from a viral illness. As a precautionary measure, the FIA has released him from mandatory media engagements so that he can rest before the weekend. We expect him to return tomorrow“, Mercedes said.

The two free practice sessions at the “Autodrome Hermanos Rodriguez“ are scheduled for Friday. According to the team, there are no indications that the health problem will prevent Antonelli from participating in the rest of the race weekend. His condition will be monitored before he returns to his usual duties.

Antonelli enters the Mexican Grand Prix as the leader in the drivers' standings and has the opportunity to win his first world title in Sunday's race. However, Mercedes says the immediate priority is for the Italian to recover and be in a suitable physical condition to work on the track.