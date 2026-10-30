Four matches from the Second League today, the leaders are away

Four matches from the 14th round of the Second League are scheduled for today. The two co-leaders in the standings - CSKA II and Vihren, will play as guests, and the third team with 25 points - Chernomorets Burgas, will rest in the program.

At 14:15, Rilski Sportist will host Vihren. The hosts are ninth with 19 points, while the team from Sandanski is second with 25 points. Vihren enters the match after a 1:1 draw with Marek, and Rilski Sportist lost 1:3 to Beroe in the previous round.

Half an hour later, Marek will host CSKA II. The Sofia team is in the lead with 25 points and a goal difference of plus 14, while Marek is in 12th place with 18 points. CSKA II finished 3:3 with Yantra in their last meeting, after losing a three-goal lead.

Two matches start at 17:30

Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa and Beroe will meet at 17:30. The hosts are eighth with 20 points, and the team from Stara Zagorje is fifth with 21. Lokomotiv won 2:0 against Pirin in the previous round, while Beroe won 3:1 over Rilski Sportist.

At the same time, Pirin Blagoevgrad will host Etar. Blagoevgrad is last in the standings with one point, and Etar is 14th with 17 points. The hosts lost 0:2 to Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa in their previous match, while the Veliko Tarnovo team lost 1:2 to Spartak Pleven.

The head referee of Rilski Sportist – Vihren will be Georgi Davidov, and the match Marek – CSKA II is entrusted to Petar Dimitrov. Stoyan Arsov will lead Pirin – Etar, while Krasimir Krastev has been appointed to Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa – Beroe.

The round in the Second League began with Yantra's 3:0 victory against Hebar. The remaining matches are scheduled for October 31 and November 2, when Nessebar – Chernomorets Burgas, Sportist Svoge – Ludogorets II, Dobrudzha – Fratria and Montana – Spartak Pleven.

Sources: istinkifut.bg, novinata.bg