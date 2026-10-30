CSKA returns to the "Bulgarian Army" with a festive program and special surprises for fans

CSKA announced the details of the organization for the upcoming match with Slavia from the 14th round of the First League. The match will be historic for the “reds“, as the team will once again play at its stadium – the renovated “Bulgarian Army“.

The last match of the army players at the old facility was held in December 2023. After that, a large-scale reconstruction began, which completely changed the appearance of the clubhouse.

The match with Slavia is scheduled for 19:30, and the main referee will be Radoslav Gidzhenov. However, the stadium doors will open as early as 4:30 p.m., so that fans can take their seats and immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the long-awaited return.

The festive program, prepared by the club together with Sector “G“, will begin at 5:30 p.m. For those who will not be able to attend the stadium, the event will be broadcast live on CSKA's official YouTube channel.

The management also presented some of the food and drinks that will be available to fans in the stands. The menu will include non-alcoholic beer, popcorn, salads, burgers, fries and other offerings.

This is how CSKA is preparing for a special football evening that will mark the new chapter in the history of the “Bulgarian Army“.