Neck injury stops Elena Rybakina in Tokyo

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo due to a health issue. The Kazakhstani tennis player was scheduled to play in the quarterfinals against Canadian Leila Fernandez, but pain and inflammation in her neck forced her to withdraw from the competition.

The 27-year-old Rybakina, who is guaranteed to finish the season at number one in the world rankings, explained the reasons for her decision in an address to her fans. The champion of this year's Australian Open and US Open expressed regret that she will not be able to continue her participation in the Japanese capital.

„Dear fans, I am very sorry to announce that I have to withdraw from my next match. Unfortunately, I have inflammation and pain in my neck that are affecting my ability to play at my highest level. This is a very difficult decision as I love playing here and I always appreciate the incredible support from the fans. I hope to be back next year. Thank you all for your understanding and support“, the tennis player said.

Rybakina's withdrawal secured a place in the semifinals for Leila Fernandez, who advances without playing her quarterfinal match.

The Canadian's next opponent will be Kamila Rakhimova of Uzbekistan. She secured a place in the top four with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 victory over Australian Maya Joynt.