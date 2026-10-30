Ivan Ivanov comes of age

Today, on October 30, Ivan Ivanov celebrates his birthday - Bulgaria's national tennis player for the “Davis” Cup, who turns 18 today!

Ivan Ivanov is celebrating extremely successful years in which he wrote his name in the history of Bulgarian and world tennis. In 2025, he triumphed with the junior singles titles at “Wimbledon” and the US Open, becoming the first tennis player since Sun Chung-Shin in 2018 to win two Grand Slam trophies in one season. Ivanov also became only the second Bulgarian to win a junior Grand Slam title after Grigor Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian achieved an impressive 12 consecutive victories in the Grand Slam tournaments and topped the world junior rankings for 47 weeks. In the same season, he reached the semifinals of “Roland Garros”, won the singles and doubles titles at the ITF J300 tournament in France and played in the final of the prestigious J500 competition in Milan.



For his outstanding achievements, Ivan Ivanov received the International Tennis Federation (ITF) award for World Junior Champion for 2025. At the special “World Tennis Champions Awards” ceremony at the “Victoria and Albert” Museum in London he became the first Bulgarian tennis player to be awarded the prestigious award in this category.



In May 2025, Ivanov took an important step towards men's tennis by winning his first men's singles title at a tournament in Szentendre, Hungary, with a prize fund of $15,000. In September of the same year, he debuted for the Bulgarian national team for the Davis Cup in a victory over Finland.



In 2026, the young Bulgarian continued his upward development. Ivanov won a title at an M25 tournament in Tarragona, Spain, and consolidated his position in professional tennis. With his perseverance and strong performances, he reached a new peak in his career – his record #459 in the ATP men's world rankings.



The Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Tennis Federation wished Ivan Ivanov good health, happiness, inspiration and many more successes!