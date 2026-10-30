Categorical Dubai prevailed over Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Euroleague

The Dubai team achieved an important and categorical victory against Hapoel Tel Aviv with 97:83 in a match from the 9th round of the regular season in the Euroleague basketball.

With this success, the graduates of head coach Javier Pascual ended their negative series against the Israeli giant. After this development, the two teams now have an identical balance of 6 wins and 3 losses since the beginning of the campaign.

Serbian center Filip Petrushev played a phenomenal match, becoming the most productive for the winners with 20 points. For Hapoel Tel Aviv, Vasilije Mitsic was the top scorer, finishing the game with 15 points.

Unfortunately, the sporting event was marred by a serious incident in the second half. The visitors' guard Tomasz Satoranski suffered a bad fall on the floor and left the field with a serious injury, which raised additional questions for the Israeli team's coaching staff.