Elizara Yaneva stumbles in the quarterfinals in Courmayeur

Elizara Yaneva was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the singles at the WTA 125 hard court tennis tournament in Courmayeur (Italy), which has a prize pool of 115,000 euros.

Bulgaria's top seed lost in a highly contested match 7:5, 6:7(4), 1:6 to Elsa Jacquemo (France) after two hours and 33 minutes of play.



The 19-year-old Yaneva fell behind 3:5, but won the next four games and closed the first set 7:5. The Bulgarian led 4:0 in the second half, then lost three consecutive games. With another breakthrough, she led 5:3 and with this result served to win the match.

Yaneva lost her serve, and at 5:4 she received three match points on the Frenchwoman's serve, but was unable to take advantage. Subsequently, it came to a tiebreak, in which the Bulgarian led 2:0, but gave way 4:7. In the decisive third set, Yaneva lost five consecutive games after 1:1 and was eliminated from the competition.



For her good performance, Elizara Yaneva earned 27 points for the world ranking, in which she occupies a career-high 139th place this week.



Later today, the other Bulgarian national player Rositsa Dencheva will play her semifinal doubles match. Dencheva and Enola Chiesa (Italy) will compete for a place in the final against second seeds Madeleine Brooks (Great Britain) and Lisa Saar (Sweden).