Iraola has good news for Liverpool ahead of Arsenal derby

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has expressed optimism that Dominik Soboslay and Victor Munoz will be available for the upcoming derby with Arsenal. The pair have missed the Merseysiders' last three games due to injuries, but according to the manager, there is a chance they will return to the squad for Sunday's clash at “Anfield“.

The upcoming match pits the last two champions against each other, and Arsenal will be looking to end their negative run of away games at this stadium in the championship. The Londoners have not won there in the championship since 2012.

“I think Szoboszla and Munoz have a chance to be ready for Sunday, but we still have two more days“, Iraola said at his press conference.

The Spanish specialist urged not to attach too much importance to the current standings, as the season is still in its early stages. He stressed that Liverpool must concentrate on the upcoming opponent and continue to build on their performance.

“It will be a difficult match. We know Arsenal well and we must be prepared. We are facing a serious test, but the atmosphere at “Anfield“ can help us. I hope we show the necessary level. It is still only October and we must think match by match. Only when we have played at least once against each opponent can we start paying attention to the standings. Our team is developing and improving“, commented the coach.

Iraola was also asked about Mikel Arteta, with whom he knows well from their previous clashes. The Spaniard noted that recently he often meets familiar faces on the opponent's bench, but warned that the upcoming derby will require maximum concentration.

“I know that we are waiting for a tough match, so we have to give our best. It is good that the fans have expectations and believe that we can win, but in my opinion it is still too early“, he added.

While in charge of Bournemouth, Iraola achieved three victories in the last four meetings with Arsenal. The current Liverpool manager, however, does not believe that these results can be directly transferred to the upcoming clash, as the squads and circumstances are different.

“With Bournemouth we had good results against Arsenal, but now it is a different team and a different group of players. We cannot simply use the same approach. We need to have different solutions - to win the duels, to cope in the air, in static situations and in all the small battles on the pitch. Arsenal are champions and are in good form, so we expect a serious challenge“, explained Iraola.

The coach also noted the positive effect of Liverpool's recent results. The Merseysiders have won five consecutive matches in all competitions, although only two of those successes have been in the championship.

“Victory is very important. We have won five games in a row and that helps us, even though only two of them were in the Championship. We know we need to improve significantly, but it is much more pleasant to work on it when you are winning“, said the Spaniard.

He also paid special attention to the role of the “Anfield“ supporters, emphasizing that their support depends not only on the results, but also on the dedication of the players.

In conclusion, Iraola indicated that the key to success will be to create more scoring opportunities and be effective in front of the opponent's goal. According to him, Arsenal defends in an organized manner and any situation in the penalty area can be decisive.