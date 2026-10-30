Leclerc fastest in first practice in Mexico

Charles Leclerc with Ferrari set the fastest time in the first free practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix. The Monegasque was 0.659 seconds faster than Kimi Antonelli with Mercedes, who can win his first world title on Sunday.

Antonelli will become champion if he finishes at least ninth, regardless of the other results. Theoretically, only a victory by his teammate George Russell or Lewis Hamilton with Ferrari can postpone the title decision. If Russell succeeds, Antonelli will be enough for tenth place, and if Hamilton wins - ninth.

Mercedes reserve driver Frederic Vesti took third position in Russell's car. Hamilton finished fourth, while Ayumu Iwasa, who replaced Max Verstappen at Red Bull, was fifth.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, McLaren's Oscar Piastre, Haas' Oliver Bearman and Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad also completed the top 10.

The first practice session was unusual due to the mandatory young driver program. Ten teams used the session to give time to reserve or developing drivers. Ferrari was the only team to take part with its two regular drivers.

“It will be very interesting. Turbo lag is probably going to be a big factor for a lot of teams this weekend“, Russell said before the start of the race weekend.

Freddie Slater's first Formula 1 race weekend with Audi did not go as planned. Technical problems allowed him to complete only 14 laps - approximately half the standard workload for a practice session.

The Briton still managed to get back on track for the last 20 minutes or so and finished 19th. Immediately ahead of him was his compatriot Luke Browning in a Williams.

Colton Herta, who Cadillac is considering for a Formula 1 seat next season, remained 22nd. The FIA announced that the American had already covered enough kilometers to collect the necessary 40 points for a super license, which is mandatory for participation in the championship.

The next important sessions in Mexico City will give a clearer picture of the distribution of forces before qualifying and the race, in which Antonelli has his first chance to win the title.