D.euidkoc, Zverev defeated Ferry in 58 minutes and qualified for the semifinals in Vienna

Alexander Zverev continues his successful participation in the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna. The German firmly defeated Briton Arthur Ferry 6:0, 6:2 in a quarterfinal clash on the hard courts in the Austrian capital.

The match lasted only 58 minutes, with Zverev in full control of what was happening on the court. Ferry, who achieved impressive success against Lorenzo Musetti earlier in the week, was unable to resist the German tennis player this time.

The Briton looked physically challenged from the start of the match. He had received medical attention in his previous match, and the consequences of his problems also affected his performance against Zverev.

The German took full advantage of his opponent's condition. He made five breaks and did not allow Ferry to reach a single break point in his serves.

With this success, Zverev secured a place in his 12th semi-final of the season. For a place in the final, he will compete with the winner of the match between Matteo Berrettini and Alex De Minor.