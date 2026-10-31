Chivu before the Derby della Madonnina: Inter must give more of themselves, but the match will not decide the season

Inter coach Cristian Chivu described the upcoming city derby with Milan as an extremely important match, but stressed that its result will not be decisive for the development of the season. The two teams face each other in the tenth round of the Italian championship.

The Romanian specialist called on his players to approach the match like any other championship match, without being influenced by the standings and the additional tension surrounding the clash. At the same time, he admitted that the negative series of the “Nerazzurri“ in recent derbies requires serious analysis.

“We know how strong a team Milan is and we must be fully prepared. We need to accept the derby as another match in the championship, without looking at the standings or external factors. We need to show our best. After Inter haven't won the last six or seven derbies, it's normal to ask ourselves some questions“, said Chivu.

He stressed that his team will need good organization, motivation and readiness for additional efforts.

“We need to maintain balance, be highly motivated and make more sacrifices than usual. History shows that the derby doesn't always decide everything. Last season, Milan beat us, but then they lost to Lazio. What is important is the performance in each individual match and the overall work during the season“, added the coach.

Chivu reminded that the championship is still in its early stages and there are many matches to come. According to him, there is no clear favorite in such a clash, since the rivalry is not only about points, but also about immense pride for both clubs.

The coach also commented on Inter's tactical development. He rejected the interpretations that the team plays with personal coverage of each opposing player, explaining that the system is based on certain guidelines. According to him, in recent matches the team has shown better organization and cohesion.

“We do not play man for man, but we follow certain guidelines. In recent matches we were more organized and more united. We need to find the right balance between the different ways of pressing, but I think the players understand what is required of them“, explained Chivu.

The specialist pointed out that the busy calendar and matches every three days limit the opportunities for full-fledged training work. He also commented on the upcoming change related to the construction of a new stadium, admitting that he regrets the prospect of Inter leaving the “Giuseppe Meazza“.

“The new stadium is welcome, like any new thing. Of course, I am disappointed that we will have to leave the “Giuseppe Meazza“, but the world is evolving and we have to accept changes. At first, new things can seem a little scary“, he commented.

When asked whether he would continue to lead Inter at the new facility, Chivu preferred not to give a specific answer. He noted how difficult it is to stay at the helm of the club for a long time.

In conclusion, the coach stressed that he expects maturity, discipline and responsibility for collective principles from his players. According to him, defense is the task of the whole team, not just the players in the last line.

“I demand balance, maturity and a correct understanding of the situations in the match. I don't like speculation and moments when someone relies too much on their teammates, forgetting the team principles. Defense is the job of all 11 players. Sometimes we do well, other times - not so much. I want my players to give their maximum, and then we'll see what happens“, concluded Kivu.