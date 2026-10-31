Alcaraz breaks Tommy Paul to reach Vienna semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz continues his successful performance at the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna. The Spaniard secured a place in the semifinals after defeating American Tommy Paul 6:4, 7:6(2) in a hard-fought quarterfinal match that lasted 1 hour and 52 minutes.

The world-famous tennis player demonstrated excellent concentration and composure in the decisive moments. Alcaraz managed to repel all five break opportunities that his opponent had, thus not allowing Paul to take the initiative in the match.

The Spaniard also performed convincingly on serve, hitting 82% of his first serves and winning 70% of the points on them. His statistics show five more aces and no double faults - indicators that further emphasize his stability throughout the match.

Tommy Paul put up serious resistance in the second part and managed to bring the set to a tiebreak. There, however, Alcaraz showed his class, imposed complete supremacy and closed the match with a decisive 7:2 points in the decisive game.