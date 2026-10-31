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Euroleague Match Results

Euroleague Match Results

Triumphs for the Home Teams and a Basketball Thriller in Bologna

Oct 31, 2026 09:16 65

Euroleague Match Results - 1
Tihomir Shumov Tihomir Shumov Author at Fakti.bg

Another competitive day of the most prestigious European club basketball tournament - the Euroleague - turned out to be extremely competitive and full of dramatic matches. Fans witnessed clear home successes, Spanish derbies and a goal show with over 200 points in Italy.

All final results of the evening:

  • Dubai - Hapoel Tel Aviv 97:83

  • Anadolu Efes - Panathinaikos 83:68

  • Zalgiris Kaunas – Partisan 87:80

  • Lyon-Villorban – Baskonia 94:79

  • Olympiakos – Olympia Milano 84:78

  • Barcelona – Valencia 98:94

  • Virtus Bologna – Besiktas 101:103