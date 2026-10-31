Euroleague Match Results

Another competitive day of the most prestigious European club basketball tournament - the Euroleague - turned out to be extremely competitive and full of dramatic matches. Fans witnessed clear home successes, Spanish derbies and a goal show with over 200 points in Italy.
All final results of the evening:
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Dubai - Hapoel Tel Aviv 97:83
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Anadolu Efes - Panathinaikos 83:68
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Zalgiris Kaunas – Partisan 87:80
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Lyon-Villorban – Baskonia 94:79
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Olympiakos – Olympia Milano 84:78
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Barcelona – Valencia 98:94
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Virtus Bologna – Besiktas 101:103