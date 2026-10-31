Stoevi sisters with a clear triumph and guaranteed medal in Saarbrucken

Bulgarian badminton stars Stefani Stoeva and Gabriela Stoeva qualified for the women's doubles semifinals of the prestigious international tournament of the World Tour Super 500 series in Saarbrucken, Germany, with a prize fund of 500 thousand dollars. With this strong performance, the five-time European champions guaranteed themselves at least a bronze medal in the competition.

The Bulgarians, ranked number 4 in the main draw, demonstrated an extremely mature and stable game. They prevailed over the eighth seeds in the tournament, Young Nga Tin and Young Pui Lam from Hong Kong, 21:18, 21:13 after 41 minutes on the court.

After a more contested first set, in which the Stoevis broke the resistance of their opponents in the key games, in the second part the Bulgarian duo irrevocably imposed their pace and quickly closed the match in their favor.

In the dispute for a place in the grand final, Stefani and Gabriela Stoevis will face the fifth seeds in the schedule, Amalia Jahaya Prativi and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti from Indonesia.

The Stoevi sisters know the conditions in Saarbrücken very well, as are two-time champions of the tournament from the 2018 and 2020 editions, and tomorrow they will fight to take their final step towards another golden double.