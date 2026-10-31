Ventsislav Stefanov bids farewell to Slavi Binev: "A good man has passed away, may God accept him"

The president of the Slavia football club – Ventsislav Stefanov, was among the officials and public figures who came to Sofia today to say their final goodbyes to Slavi Binev during the funeral.

In front of the media, the boss of the „whites“ shared emotional words in memory of the former athlete, MEP and public figure, describing him as a worthy and good person.

The emotional words of Ventsi Stefanov

„A good man has passed away, may God accept him. May his family be alive and well. I last saw him a month ago. We talk about our business, nice things, he was a good man“, Stefanov told the gathered reporters.

The memorial service brought together many relatives, friends and public figures who expressed their respect and support for the family and relatives of Slavi Binev at this difficult time.