European and world medalist in taekwondo Kimiya Alizadeh expressed her deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the president of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation Slavi Binev, whose tragic death shook the sports community.

This morning she attended the funeral service in Sofia to say goodbye to the leader, whom she described as an exceptional person and pillar of sports in our country.

Visibly shaken by what happened, the athlete told the media:

„A terrible story, I can't comprehend what happened. My heart is broken. He was Bulgaria's ambassador in sports around the world. It's very hard for his family and his sports family. He always gave 100% for the sport, for us. I will always remember him as a respectful person, I am very grateful that my career in Bulgaria is connected to him. I am very sorry for what happened, I have no more words“, said Alizade.

The loss of Slavi Binev leaves a huge gap in Bulgarian taekwondo, with a number of sports personalities continuing to pay tribute to his contribution to the development of the discipline.