The popular TV presenter and producer Kiril Valchev – Kiro Skalata was among the many public figures, friends and sports figures who gathered this morning in Sofia to say their final goodbyes to Slavi Binev at the funeral.

Visibly shaken by the loss, Kiro Skalata made an emotional appeal to all acquaintances and like-minded people to keep his memory alive and to pray for his soul over the next 40 days.

„He helped everyone, everyone hugged him. Pray for him, until the 40th day we can only do this. If you don't know him, ask. We last smoked cigars in Japan, I was telling him what diet to follow. I will remember him with a smile“, Kiril Valchev shared with the media.

The devotees continue to express their condolences to the family and loved ones of Binev, whose contribution to sports, martial arts and public life in our country remains deeply imprinted in the minds of many generations.