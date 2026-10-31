The magazine “France Football“ announced the official results of the voting for the “Ballon d'Or“ for 2026. Harry Kane is the big winner in the prestigious ranking, with the Bayern Munich striker triumphing after an extremely contested race with Kylian Mbappe.

The England international collected 1055 points and overtook the Real Madrid star, who remained second with 1027 points. Thus, the difference between the first two is only 28 points - proof of the extremely equal vote. Third place was taken by Lamine Yamal from Barcelona with 881 points.

The battle between Kane and Mbappe ranks among the most intense in the history of the award. According to the information of “Equipe“ the Bayern striker received 40 first place votes from journalists, while his French competitor was placed at the top in 23 of the questionnaires. Lamine Yamal received 13 first places.

The director of “France Football“ Vincent Garcia revealed that the identity of the winner remained unknown until the last moment. Even the footballers who traveled to the ceremony in London did not know in advance who would leave with the most prestigious individual award in football.

The magazine also emphasized the minimal difference between the two main contenders, defining the race as extremely contested.

With his success, Kane became the first Englishman with the “Ballon d'Or“ since Michael Owen, who won the award in 2001. He is also the first Bayern Munich player to receive the award since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981.

Top 10 in the ranking for the “Golden Ball“ 2026