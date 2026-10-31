Pedro Acosta wins wet sprint in Malaysia

Pedro Acosta won the sprint for the Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix at the „Sepang“ track. The KTM rider took victory in tense conditions and finished ahead of Marc Marquez on the „Ducati“. Marco Bedzecki of „Aprilia“ finished third, while Ai Ogura of „Trekhouse“ remained fourth.

The sprint was held over ten laps, with rain gradually complicating the race. The leaders remained on the track on dry tyres, and the heaviest rain began shortly after the first riders crossed the finish line.

Alex Marquez started from pole position and led at the start, but crashed on the third lap. After his retirement, Ai Ogura took the lead, leading for most of the distance.

In the end, the Japanese lost positions. Acosta took advantage of the fight in front of him, and Marc Marquez moved up to second place. Bedzeki also overtook Ogura and finished on the podium.

“I don't usually do well in mixed conditions. But today was the day to try“, Acosta said after the finish. This is his second sprint success of the season.

The second place allowed Marc Marquez to increase his lead over Jorge Martin to 19 points in the general classification. The Spaniard took advantage of the absence of his main rival in the championship.

Martin withdrew from the race in Malaysia due to severe pain in the wrist, which he broke in a crash in the sprint at the Australian Grand Prix a week earlier. He attempted to ride at “Sepang“, but was unable to continue his preparation for the race.

“Maybe I can win the title, but for me it is already lost“, Martin told journalists, quoted by Reuters. The “Aprilia“ added that he will continue to fight until the end and will try to return in the next round.

Marc Marquez also commented on his cautious approach in the changeable weather. “I had the pace, but I didn't want to lead because usually the first one to arrive is the one who crashes”, he said.

The main race of the Malaysian Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. Marc Marquez will start with the opportunity to increase his lead in the fight for the world title, while Martin will remain off the grid due to injury.

Sources: channelnewsasia.com, thestar.com.my, crash.net