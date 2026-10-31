Two world records in swimming! Jack Alexi and Claire Kurzan rewrote history in a small pool

American swimmers Jack Alexi and Claire Kurzan set new world records during a team competition in Westmont. The two improved the best performances in the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke, respectively, in a small pool.

The 23-year-old Alexi stopped the clocks at 44.46 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle. Thus, the Olympic champion and two-time world champion improved the previous record of Australian Kyle Chalmers, who had achieved 44.84 seconds in 2021.

His compatriot Claire Kurzan also recorded an impressive achievement. The 22-year-old American finished the 100-meter backstroke in 53.92 seconds, beating the previous world record of 54.02 seconds set by her compatriot Regan Smith by one-tenth of a second.

Kurzan is an Olympic silver medalist and seven-time world champion. With her new top achievement, she solidified her place among the strongest female swimmers.

The double record-breaking performance in Westmont made the competition an extremely successful day for American swimming.