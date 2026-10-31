Chelsea beat Manchester United: The Red Devils continue their decline

Chelsea achieved an important 2-0 home victory over Manchester United in a match from the ninth round of the English Premier League. The Londoners took advantage of their numerical advantage after the break and achieved a well-deserved success.

„The Red Devils“ were the first to send the ball into the opponent's goal. In the 34th minute, Mateusz Cunha scored, but after the intervention of the VAR system, his goal was not recognized due to offside.

Chelsea managed to open the score five minutes into the second half. In the 50th minute, Morgan Rodgers found his way into the opposing net and gave the hosts the lead.

The situation for Manchester United became seriously complicated in the 62nd minute. During a corner kick for the “Blues“ Lisandro Martinez committed a rough foul, for which, after reviewing the replays, he received a second yellow card and was sent off.

Chelsea were given the opportunity to take a penalty, and Cole Palmer took the responsibility. The English international kept his cool and converted from the penalty spot, making the final 2:0.

The hosts managed to score another goal in the 71st minute, but this goal did not stand either. After checking with VAR, the referees canceled the goal due to offside.

With the success, Chelsea collected 16 points and climbed to fourth place in the provisional standings. Manchester United continue to struggle, sitting in 16th place with seven points. The “Red Devils” are now winless in nine consecutive matches in all competitions.