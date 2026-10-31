Atletico Madrid take the top spot in La Liga after seventh consecutive victory

Atletico Madrid continues its impressive run in the Spanish championship. Diego Simeone's team won 2-0 away at Levante in a match from the 11th round of La Liga and at least temporarily topped the standings.

The match was held at the “Ciudad de Valencia“ stadium, and the guests could have taken the lead in the 16th minute. Then the Dane Morten Hylmand sent the ball into the home team's goal, but after a VAR review the goal was canceled due to offside.

Atletico still took the lead before the break. In the 36th minute, Alejandro Grimaldo scored and gave Madrid the lead.

The second goal came in the 62nd minute, when Giovanni Simeone, son of head coach Diego Simeone, doubled the visitors' lead. The goal was assisted by Alex Baena, who created an excellent opportunity for his teammate.

This was Atletico's seventh consecutive success in La Liga. After it, Madrid collected 28 points and climbed to first place in the provisional standings. Barcelona is immediately behind them with 27 points, but also has a game less. Levante remains in 16th position with 10 points.