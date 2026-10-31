Kiril Domuschiev exploded: He accused the Bulgarian Football Union of double standards in favor of Levski

The owner of Ludogorets Kiril Domuschiev sharply criticized the refereeing in Bulgarian football. The reason for his reaction was the situation from the match between Dunav and Levski, in which, according to the businessman, the captain of the “blues” Kristian Dimitrov should have been sent off.

Domuschiev made a comparison with an episode from the beginning of the season, when referee Marian Grebencharski showed a red card to Ludogorets player Ruan Cruz in the match against Slavia. According to the owner of the Razgrad team, the two situations are similar, but received a different refereeing interpretation.

In his publication, Domuschiev made accusations against the president of the Bulgarian Football Union, Georgi Ivanov, and the refereeing team. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the presence of Stanimir Trenchev in the VAR room, stating that in his opinion a different criterion is applied to a certain team.

Here is what the owner of Ludogorets wrote:

„This season too we will witness the fair play of President Gonzo and his obvious servility to a certain team. For similar situations, the same referee - Mariyan Grebencharski, gives a red card to Ruan Cruz against Slavia, and for Kristian Dimitrov today there is not even a yellow.

I am not surprised that the blue pad Stanimir Trenchev is subscribed to the VAR. Such a double standard is a mockery of the people who give their money for football.

On Monday, Ludogorets will officially announce other striking moves that are directed at only one team.

Gonzo's management is becoming increasingly harmful to Bulgarian football and it is time for everyone to come out with a manly position, including the so-called Executive Committee.“

Thus, Domuschiev announced that Ludogorets will come out with an official position on Monday, in which the club intends to present other controversial referee decisions. At the moment, the assessments and accusations presented are the position of the owner of the Razgrad team.