Alcaraz beats Medvedev to reach Vienna final

Carlos Alcaraz took another step towards the title of the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna. The world No. 3 secured a place in the trophy match after defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev 6:4, 7:6(2). The match on the hard courts in the Austrian capital lasted an hour and 36 minutes.

The 23-year-old Spaniard showed solid play in key moments and managed to cope with the resistance of world number five Medvedev. Alcaraz recorded seven aces to his opponent's six, with both players committing two double faults.

The Russian struggled on his own serve and allowed three breaks while managing to convert two. Alcaraz demonstrated high efficiency on his first serve, winning 35 out of a total of 45 games.

In the battle for the title, the Spaniard will meet the winner of the other semifinal between German Alexander Zverev and Australian Alex de Minaur.