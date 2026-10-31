Manchester United manager – Michael Carrick, did not hide his huge disappointment after the 0-2 defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League. The specialist reported a good game from his team in the first half, but admitted that after the break his team collapsed and lost control of the events on the pitch.

Carrick analyzed the match, emphasizing the two completely opposite faces of his team in both halves:

„In the second half it was as if we didn't go out on the pitch at all. We couldn't find the rhythm of the game. We could have, and actually should have, finished the first half with a lead, because things were going exactly as we had hoped," the coach said.

„We could have created more chances and I think we were well on the pitch, but in the second half we lost our balance. We conceded a goal in a very bad way, a penalty followed and we found ourselves in an extremely difficult situation. The game has completely changed,“ he added.

The manager openly admitted that the lack of consistent winning form continues to weigh on the „Red Devils“:

„We cannot ignore the fact that we do not have enough wins. Our performance was inconsistent and we never managed to get our rhythm back.“

Asked about defender Lisandro Martinez's red card and any disappointment with his actions, Carrick was succinct:

“I haven't seen the situation yet, to be honest, I haven't even watched it... No, I don't think he let me down.“

Carrick also commented on the dissatisfaction of the supporters, who support the team unreservedly, but suffer from the fluctuations in results:

„There are a lot of emotions. We are a big club and we want to win our games. The fans make a huge effort, come to the stadium and spend a lot of money to watch us. We have to move forward, take advantage of the positives and build on them.“

At the very end of the press conference, when asked if he expected to continue leading Manchester United in the next game, the English specialist answered briefly and categorically: „Yes.“