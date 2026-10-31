Denislav Bardarov leads Halkbank to fourth consecutive success in Turkey

Halkbank, with Bulgarians Denislav Bardarov and Matey Kaziyski in its squad, recorded its fourth victory in the Turkish Efeler League. The team led by Radostin Stoychev clearly prevailed over the newcomer Akedash Onikishubat with a 3:0 game (25:15, 25:20, 25:17) in a match from the fourth round of the championship.

Denislav Bardarov made a serious contribution to the success, finishing the match with 16 points. Matei Kaziyski was included in Halkbank's group, but did not get the opportunity to appear on the field.

Sam Deruu also distinguished himself for the winners, adding 12 points to the team's assets. For the Akedash Onikishubat team, Gabriel Jose da Silva was the most productive with 16 points.

After four rounds played, Halkbank occupies the second place in the standings with 11 points. The opponent from this round is in 11th position with two points.

In its next match, Radostin Stoychev's team will face Sungurlu Belediye. The match is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at 15:30 Bulgarian time.