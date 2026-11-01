Debrecen announced: Plamen Andreev received a call-up to the national team

Debrecen goalkeeper Plamen Andreev received a call-up to the Bulgarian men's national team. The Levski youth player will be part of the squad for the upcoming matches with Iceland and Estonia in the Nations League.

The call-up was announced by the Hungarian club. “Our goalkeeper Plamen Andreev, who played for the Bulgarian U21 team during the last international break, has now been called up to his country's representative team for the matches against Iceland and Estonia in the Nations League“, wrote from Debrecen.

For Andreev, this is his second inclusion in the Bulgarian squad after June 2023. At that time, he was on the bench in the matches against Serbia and Latvia.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper continues his development in Debrecen, after defending the goal of the youth national team during the last international break. Now he gets the opportunity to be part of the representative team again, and it remains to be seen whether he will make an official debut.