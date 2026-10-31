Goztepe, led by Bulgarian specialist Stanimir Stoilov, achieved an impressive 2:1 victory in their visit to Fenerbahce. Murray's team was one goal behind at half-time, but made a complete turnaround with two goals in just three minutes in the second half.

The hosts from Istanbul managed to open the score at the very end of the first half. In the 45th minute, Romelu Lukaku found Matteo Guendouzi, and the French midfielder sent the ball into Arda Özçimen's goal with a precise shot for 1:0.

In the 71st minute, Fenerbahçe came very close to doubling their lead. Kerem Aktürkoğlu fired a powerful shot from the penalty area, but the ball hit the post.

Five minutes later, Göztepe restored parity. Armstrong took advantage of a pass behind the home team's defense, found himself alone against the goalkeeper and coolly scored for 1:1.

Just three minutes later, Stanimir Stoilov's players achieved a complete turnaround. In the 79th minute, Tino Anjorin crossed from a corner kick, and Andre Enrique rose in the penalty area and headed the ball into the net for the final 2:1.

With this success, Göztepe collected 15 points after 10 matches played and climbed to ninth place in the provisional standings of the Turkish Super League. Fenerbahçe remains fifth with 16 points, nine points behind leader Galatasaray.