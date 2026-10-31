CSKA and Slavia failed to score in the historic match of the "Bulgarian Army"

CSKA and Slavia ended in a 0:0 draw in the capital derby, which marked the return of the „reds“ to the completely reconstructed „Bulgarian Army“ stadium. The two teams created interesting situations in front of both goals, but never managed to score on a special day for the home team's supporters.

CSKA started more offensively and from the beginning looked for a way to the opponent's goal. Brahimi, Godoy and Pastor launched dangerous shots, but failed to overcome Andonov. Slavia's goalkeeper also successfully intervened in the attempts of Jordao and Ebong.

„Whites“ gradually found their rhythm and also created problems for the opposing defense. In the 22nd minute, Lapouhov dealt with a shot by Bornosuzov, and a little later he also reflected a shot by Balde. In the ensuing situation, Ivanov intervened decisively and cleared the ball before it reached Varela.

The best opportunity for Slavia came in the 51st minute. After a VAR review, a penalty was awarded for a foul by Rodriguez against Kazaldzhiev. Minchev took the lead, but his shot was not good enough and Lapouhov saved the penalty.

CSKA tried to respond with new attacks. Martino shot wide, and then Sensi combined with Godoy, but this opportunity did not lead to a goal either. In the 70th minute, Sole sent an excellent cross to Godoy, who failed to find the net from close range.

In the following minutes, Andonov had to show his qualities against dangerous shots by Koter and Sensi. Slavia also continued to look for the winning goal, but Bornosuzov failed to overcome Lapouhov after a pass from Minchev.

In the 85th minute, reserve Gogev sent the ball into the CSKA goal, but the guests' joy was short-lived. The goal was disallowed due to offside and the score remained unchanged until the final whistle.

After the draw, CSKA occupies second place in the standings with 31 points, while Slavia is seventh with 13 points.