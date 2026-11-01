Stoeva sisters with bronze medals from the Super 500 tournament in Germany

Stefani Stoeva and Gabriela Stoeva won bronze medals in the women's doubles at the prestigious World Tour Super 500 badminton tournament in Saarbrücken, Germany. The competition has a prize fund of $500,000.

The five-time European champions, who were seeded No. 4 in the main draw, ended their participation in the semifinals. The Bulgarians lost after a hard-fought battle to the Indonesian pair of Amalia Jahaya Pratiwi and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhant with 16:21, 22:24.

The match lasted 50 minutes, with the Stoevi sisters having the opportunity to fight to equalize the score in the second game, but their rivals managed to close the match in two games.

Thus, the Bulgarian tandem won the bronze medals of the competition. Stefani and Gabriela Stoevi also have two titles from the Saarbrücken tournament - won in 2018 and 2020.