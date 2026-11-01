Alex De Minor dethrones Zverev and will argue with Alcaraz for the title in Vienna

Alex De Minor qualified for the final of the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna after eliminating German Alexander Zverev in an extremely contested semi-final. The world No. 10 won 6:4, 1:6, 7:6(4) after 2 hours and 33 minutes of play on the hard courts in the Austrian capital.

The Australian started more convincingly and won the first set 6:4, but Zverev responded categorically in the second part, in which he conceded only one game to his opponent. Thus, the outcome of the match had to be decided in the third set.

In the decisive part, the two tennis players were unable to break away from each other and reached a tiebreak. There, De Minor showed stronger nerves and won with 7:4 points, thus securing a place in the match for the trophy.

The statistics also emphasize the contested nature of the match. De Minor served five aces to the German's six, but made only one double fault, while Zverev made four mistakes. The Australian saved one of his opponent's three breakthrough opportunities, and in turn managed to achieve one break.

In the battle for the title, De Minor will face Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who earlier secured a place in the final after defeating Tommy Paul.